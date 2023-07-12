Trending
Crime

Court remands man for allegedly stealing cold room compressor

Hassan Muaz
A Sharia Court in Kano State on Wednesday ordered that a 25-year-old man, Ahmed Abdulkadir who pleaded guilty to stealing a cold room compressor  unit worth N60,000, be remanded in a correction  centre.

The police charged Abdulkadir, who lives in Fagge Quarters, Kano, with theft.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubaka, adjourned the matter until July 25 for summary trial.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada told the court that the complainant, Nura Muhammed who also resides in Fagge Quarters, reported the matter at the Fagge Police Station, Kano, on July 6.

Wada alleged that the defendant entered the complainant’s shop and stole the compressor unit.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

