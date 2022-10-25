Court remands man for allegedly stealing 150 elastic rail clips

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State on Tuesday ordered that a 37-year-old man, Dodo Garba, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly stealing 150 elastic rail clips.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) charged Garba with criminal trespass, mischief and theft.

Magistrate Michael Bawa, who gave the order, adjourned the matter until Nov.15 for further mention.

Earlier, the NSCDC Counsel, Marcus Audu, told the court that the matter was reported to the corps’ by the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Kafanchan on Oct.11.

Audu said the defendant went to the rail track at Kurmi and stole 150 clips and arrested by vigilante personnel.

According to him the offence contravened the provisions of section 237, 313, 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

When the charges were to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him to call witnesses.