Court remands man for allegedly stabbing woman to death

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of a Benin High Court in Edo State on Monday ordered the remand of 36-year-old Philip Ayo for allegedly stabbing one Patience Aiyanyor to death.

Police Prosecutor, Emmanuel Ekibade, brought a motion exparte seeking the defendant’s remand in a correctional centre.

Ekibade told the court that the motion was pursuant to Sections 293, 294, and 296(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Edo State 2016.

He prayed for the suspect’s remand for an initial period of 14 days pending the issuance of legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutor, Ministry of Justice.

He said the defendant had on April 27 at Love Power Street, Okhaghe Community in Edo State, while armed with a knife (offensive weapon), allegedly murdered Aiyanyor, a 38-year-old woman.

The victim was allegedly stabbed in her rib cage region to death.

He said the crime contravened Section 242(1) of the Criminal Law of Edo State Law 2022.

The prosecutor added that all necessary investigations had been concluded, hence the motion.

Subsequently, the justice granted the prosecutor’s prayer and ordered the remand of the defendant pending DPP’s advice.