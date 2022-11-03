Court remands man for allegedly stabbing father-in-law

An Abeokuta, Ogun State Magistrates’ Court has remanded a 43-year old man, Tunde Adedo, for allegedly stabbing his father-in- law on the head with a bottle, pending bail perfection.

Odedo, whose address was not provided, charged with two counts of conspiracy and assault, was arraigned on Thursday.

Magistrate O. A. Akamo-Oyede, who did not take the plea of Odedo, admitted him to bail in the sum of N 50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Akamo-Oyede adjourned the case until November 23 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Evelyn Motim, told the court that Odedo committed the offence on October 30 at about 7:50pm at AbuIe Ijaye, along Ayetoro Road in Abeokuta.

Motim said Odedo stabbed Adebayo Adeoye, his wife’s father, on his head with a broken bottle.

She said Odedo was invited to intervene in a marital problem and he conspired with others, at large, to beat and assault his in-laws.

She added that some of the in-laws also sustained injury.

She said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 516 and 355 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.





