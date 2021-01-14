RelatedPosts No Content Available

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Dutse on Thursday ordered that a 30-year-old man, Sulaiman Adamu, who allegedly sodomised a 15-year-old boy, be remanded in a correctional facility.

The Chief Magistrate, Akilu Isma’il, who ordered that Adamu be remanded in Gumel Correctional Centre, adjourned the case until Feb. 17, for further mention.

The police charged Adamu, who resides in Harbo Sabuwa village in Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa with committing unnatural offence.

The senior state prosecution counsel, Musa Fagam, told the court that Adamu committed the offence on Jan. 9, at about 8.30p.m, at Harbo Sabuwa village

Fagam alleged that Adamu lured the 15-year-boy and sodomised him.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 284 of the Penal Code.