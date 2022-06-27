Court remands man for allegedly sodomising 13-year-old boy

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Monday, ordered that a 30-year-old man, Abdullahi Idris, who allegedly sodomised a 13-year-old boy, be remanded in a Correctional Centre pending legal advice.

Idris, who lives in Sheka Baranda Quarters Kano, is charged with abduction and unnatural offence.

Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, directed the police to return the case file to the Office of the Kano State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Sa’ad-Datti adjourned the matter until Aug. 2, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Asma’u Ado, told the court that Idris committed the offence on Feb.11,2022 at Sheka Baranda Quarters Kano.

Ado alleged that at about 10 p.m, Idris lured the 13-year-old boy into his living room situated in Sheka Baranda Quarters Kano and sodomised him.

The offence, she said, contravenes the provisions of sections 272 and 284 of the Penal Code.

Idris denied committing the offence.