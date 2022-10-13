Court remands man for allegedly settling employer’s studio ablaze

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 33-year-old man, Bright Izuwa, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly settling his employer’s studio office ablaze and stealing a printing machine worth N20 million.

The police charged Izuwa, who resides in Ikeja, Lagos, with conspiracy, stealing, arson and malicious damage .

The Magistrate, H. B. Mogaji, did not take the plea of Izuwa for want in jurisdiction.

Mogaji ordered him to be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre until October 30 for Director of Public Prosecution’s legal advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Felicia Okwori, told the court that the offence was committed on February 25 at the Salvation Road, Opebi, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that Izuwa worked in the studio of the complainant, Yemisi Imade.

Okwori said that sometime in January, the complainant transferred N20 million to Izuwa to purchase a “Konika” printing machine for the studio.

Okwori alleged that on February 25, the suspect lied to the complainant that the machine was already in the studio, but that there was a fire outbreak there.

The prosecutor said as a result of the fire outbreak, many machines were destroyed, including the one Izuwa supposedly bought .

Okwori also alleged that the suspect intentionally set the studio ablaze to cover up for the stolen machine.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 307, 341 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.