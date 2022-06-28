Court remands man for allegedly setting house ablaze

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan ordered the remand of a 35-year-old Afeez Adetunji at the Agodi Correctional facility on Tuesday for allegedly setting a six-room building on fire.

Police prosecutor, Insp Olufemi Omilana, told the court that Adetunji, of undisclosed address committed the offence on June 22 at Eyin Grammar School area of Molete in Ibadan.

Omilana said the house, valued at about N10 million was owned by deceased, Pa Abdulraheem Obadara represented in court by his son, Musliudeen Obadara.

He said Adetunji, whose mother hired a room in the house, allegedly had a row with Mrs Obadara before setting the house on fire.

Omilana said the offence contravened the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000 and punishable by life imprisonment.

Presiding Senior Magistrate, Munirat Giwa-Babalola, did not take Adetunji’s plea because of lack of jurisdiction and ordered his remand at the Agodi Correctional facility.

She ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution at the Oyo State Ministry of Justice for advice and adjourned the matter till Aug. 11 for mention.