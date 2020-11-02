An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a 33-year-old man, Sunday Ekwere, who allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl, be remanded in Kirikiri Custodial Centre.

The police charged Ekwere, who resides in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State with defilement.

Chief Magistrate O. A. Layinka, who did not take the plea of Ekwere, ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Layinka adjourned the case until December 2.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde told the court that Ekwere committed the offence in September 2016 in an uncompleted building at Dennis Osuya Street, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

Ayorinde told the court that Ekwere who lives in the same street as the girl’s parents, dragged her to an uncompleted building and defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.