Court remands man for allegedly raping married woman

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan. Oyo State has remanded 41-year-old Mosunmola Azeez at Agodi Correctional facility for allegedly raping a married woman.

The defendant, whose address was not given and being tried on one count charge of rape, was arranged Wednesday.

The Magistrate, Munirat Giwa-Babalola, who did not take the plea of the accused person for lack of jurisdiction, ordered his remand at Agodi Correctional facility.

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter until August 1 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Olufemi Omilana, told the court that the defendant on April 30 at about 2pm allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 30-year-old woman.

Omilana told the court that the man allegedly raped his victim at Budo Iseyin camp, via Saki town.

He said the offence contravened Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.