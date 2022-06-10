Court remands man for allegedly raping his 24-year-old neighbour

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State has ordered that Saheed Adedokun be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly raping his neighbour.

The police, which charged the 43-year-old man with rape, said the assault on the neighbour occurred on June 4, 2022.

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Idowu did not take the plea of Adedokun for want of jurisdiction.

He ordered he should be remanded at Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town.

Idowu directed the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until August 8 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Iyabo Oladoyin, told the court that Adedokun on June 4 raped his 24-year-old neighbour.

Oladoyin saiid Adedokun tied her hands and gagged.

She said the offence is contravened the provisions of Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.