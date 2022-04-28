Court remands man for allegedly raping 22-year-old woman

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Thursday ordered that Kehinde Ogunmola, be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo for alleged rape.

The police charged Ogunmola with rape.

The Chief Magistrate, S. H. Adebisi, did not take the plea of Ogunmola for want in jurisdiction.

Adebisi directed the police to send the case file to the Office of the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate also directed the Defence Counsel, Olajire Oluwole , to file a motion on notice at the Oyo State High court, for bail for his client.

He adjourned the matter until June 28, for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Opeyemi Olagunju told the court that Ogunmola

on April 16, about 12. a.m. in a church premises in Mokola area, Ibadan, raped the 22-year-old woman.

Olagunju said Ogunmola and the victim went out clubbing and got drunk .

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 357 and is punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State, 2000.