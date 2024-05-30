Court remands man for allegedly raping 16-year-old girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday remanded a 34-year old man, Emenike Agugwo in a correctional facility for allegedly defiling a 16-year old girl.

Agugwo who resides at Agodo in Ikotun area of Lagos, is charged with defilement.

The Prosecutor, Inspector John Iberedem told the court that the suspect committed the offence at about 7:30pm, on April 4 at Okesanya Street, Papa-Ajao, Lagos.

Iberedem said the suspect forcefully had sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, E. Kubeinje who did not take Agugwos’ plea, ordered him to be remanded in a correctional centre.

She adjourned the matter until June 26 for advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.