An Ilorin, Kwara State Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a man, Usman Abdulkareem, who allegedly conspired a herbalist and a friend to abduct his wife be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Abdulkareem; a herbalist, Babatunde Mohammed; and a friend, Fatai Adisa, with two counts of criminal conspiracy and abduction to commit culpable homicide, contrary to Section 97 and 274 of Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Afusat Alege ordered that the defendants be remanded in Oke-Kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin.

Alege adjourned the case until February 24 for further mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sergeant Abubakar Issa, told the court that investigation conducted revealed that Abdulkareem was the one who called Mumeenat, his wife, on mobile phone and asked her to to meet him in the second defendant’s house at 5pm.

He said that investigation revealed that Mohammed was a herbalist, who claims to make money for people using human parts.

Issa prayed for an adjournment to enable the police complete its investigation.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.