Court remands man for allegedly killing his 50-year-old mother

A Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday ordered that a 22-year-old man, Ibrahim Musa, who allegedly stabbed his biological mother, Hajara Mohammed, 50, be remanded in a correction centre.

The police on Tuesday charged Musa, who lives in Bachirawa Quarters Kano, with standing culpable homicide.



The Prosecution Counsel, Rabi’a Sa’ad, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 3, 2023 at Rimin Kebe Quarters, Kano.



She alleged that on the same date at about 6pm the defendant stabbed his mother Hajara with a sharp knife on different parts of her body.



Sa’ad said: “As a result, she sustained various injuries and was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.



The offence, the police said, contravenes the provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code.



Senior Magistrate Ibrahim Almustafa-Kofarmata also ordered that the case file be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until June 27, 2023 for further mention.