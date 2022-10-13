Court remands man for allegedly killing 20-year-old

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Thursday ordered that one Nate Kasa, 31, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly murdering a 20-year-old man, Danmagaji Sanjo.

Kasa, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with murder.

The Magistrate, S. A. Adesina did not take the plea of the suspect for want of jurisdiction.

Adesina directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 21 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Gbemisola Adedeji told the court that the suspect allegedly committed the offence on Sept. 30, about 10.00 p.m, at Pondoro village in Ijio area, Saki.

Adedeji alleged that the suspect unlawfully caused the death of one Sanjo by shooting him.

She said the offence contravened Section 319 of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.