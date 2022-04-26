Court remands man for allegedly kidnapping girl

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday ordered that a 30-year-old man, Mohammadu Babangida, be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility for allegedly kidnapping a girl.

The police charged Babangida, whose address was not given with conspiracy, kidnapping and collection of ransom.

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take the plea of Babangida, directed the police to return the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Idowu adjourned the matter until June 14, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Iyabo Oladoyin told the court that Babangida conspired together with one other at large, to commit the offence.

Oladoyin said Babangida on March 23, at about 5.30pm at Sekere village, Oyo State, kidnapped the girl from her parent’s house for the purpose of collecting ransom.

The prosecution counsel also said Babangida demanded N10m from the victim’s father, Mohammadu Saminu.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 3 (1) and (2) and punishable under sections 4 (1) and 10 of the Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibitions ) Laws 2016.

Oladoyin said the offence also contravened the provisions of Section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.