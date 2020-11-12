An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Thursday ordered that a man, Oladipo Sobowale, who allegedly defrauded his business partner of N12.5 million, be remanded in EFCC custody.

The anti graft agency charged Sobowale with obtaining money by false pretence.

He pleaded not guilty.

Justice Mojisola Dada adjourned the case until February 2, 2021 for trial.

Earlier, E.S. Okongwu, EFCC counsel told the court that the defendant committed the offence in July 2018 in Lagos.

Okongwu alleged that the defendant used his company, Channels of Blessings Ventures Ltd and dishonestly converted N12.5million belonging to his business partner, Abimbola Abiodun to his personal use.

He alleged that Sobowale received the money from Abiodun with a promise to secure distribution of Dangote products which he did not carry out.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 278 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The EFCC counsel, prayed the court for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in Correctional Centre.

But the defence counsel, Yinka Farounbi, opposed the application of the EFCC.