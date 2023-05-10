Court remands man for allegedly defiling six-year-old girl

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday remanded a 34-year-old man, John Agbo, for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, E.Kubeinje, who did not take Agbo’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Kubeinje, however, directed the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until May 30 for the receipt of the DPP’s advice.

The police arraigned Agbo who resides in Orile-Iganmu, on charges bordering on sexual assault by penetration.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Agbo committed the offence in the year 2022 at Ogunsanya Street, Orile -Iganmu.

She said that the offence contravened the provisions Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section states that any “person who penetrates sexually the anus, vagina, mouth or any other opening in the body of another person with a part of his body or anything else, without the consent of the person is guilty of a feint and is liable to imprisonment for life”.