A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Tuesday ordered that a 27-year-old man, Nasiru Iliyasu, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Iliyasu, who resides in Gano Village in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano with defilement.

Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti did not take the plea of Iliyasu.

Sa’ad-Datti ordered the police to return the case file to the office of the Kano State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until March 24, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Asma’u Ado told the court that Iliyasu committed the offence at his residence.

She alleged that Iliyasu deceived and lured the girl into his room and defiled her.

The prosecutor said that the victim’s father reported the case at the Gano Police Division Kano on Feb. 4.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code.