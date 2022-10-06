Court remands man for allegedly defiling neighbour’s daughter

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Thursday ordered remand of a 33-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Oluwatobi Adedapo, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, B. O. Osunsanmi, did not take the defendant’s plea, but ordered that he should be kept at Kirikiri Correctional Centre until October 27, 2022 for advice from Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

The defendant, who resides at 5, Remilekun Street, Adamo, Ikorodu, Lagos, is charged with defilement.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 2 at his residence.

Akeem said that the defendant defiled the 10-year-old child when her mother was not at home.

The alleged offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.