A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano, on Friday, ordered that a 25-year-old man, Musa Muhammad, who allegedly defiled his 15-year-old neighbour’s daughter, be remanded in a correctional centre pending legal advice.

The defendant, who lives at Gunduwawa Quarters, Gezawa Local Government area of Kano, is facing a count charge of rape.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that one Jamilu Sani, of the same address, reported the case at Gezawa police division, Kano, on December 25, 2019.

He alleged that about three months ago, the accused deceived and lured the complainant’s 15-year-old daughter into his room, situated at Gunduwawa Quarters, and illegally had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 283 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered that the accused be remanded in Kano correctional centre, pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till February 5 for further mention.