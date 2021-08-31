Court remands man for allegedly defiling minor

A Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday remanded a 19-year-old man, Tanzilu Rabiu, in a Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl.

The Senior Magistrate, Aisha Muhammad-Yahaya, who did not take the plea of Rabiu ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Muhammad-Yahaya adjourned the case until Sept. 29 for mention. The defendant, who resides at Chiromawa Village in Garun Malam Local Government Area of Kano State, is facing a count charge of rape.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, M. A. Abdulrahman, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 29, at 12p.m. at Garun Malam Local Government, Kano.

Abdulrahman said that the defendant deceived and lured the girl to his room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

He said that the offence contravened the Penal Code of Kano State.