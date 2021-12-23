Court remands man for allegedly defiling, impregnating minor

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Wednesday ordered that a 33-year-old man, Bashir Audu, who allegedly defiled and impregnated a 14-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Audu, who resides in Jabara Village, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano, is charged with defilement.

Chief Magistrate Auwal Yusuf-Suleiman, who gave the order, adjourned the matter until January 25, 2022 for further mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Maryam Jibrin, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in July 2021 in Dandalama Village Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Jibrin alleged that the defendant lured the 14-year-old girl onto a farmland in Dandalama village and forcefully raped her.

As a result of this, he said, the victim became pregnant.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The offence, Jibrin said, contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code.