Court remands man for allegedly defiling his three daughters, assaulting wife

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, ordered that a 35-year-old man, Femi Afolabi be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his three daughters and assaulting their mother.

The Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take Afolabi’s plea, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until March 7 for DPP’s advice.

The police charged Afolabi who resides in Onipanu in Illupeju area of Lagos State with two counts of defilement and assault.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Afolabi committed the offence sometime in Dec. 2022, in his residence at Onipanu.

She said that the mother of the girls had reported that her husband defiled their daughters aged nine, eight and five.

She said that when the mother of the girls got to know, she confronted her husband who got very angry and beat her up.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that defilement attracts life imprisonment according to the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2005.

Assault attracts a one-year jail term, according to the provisions of Section 172 of the law.