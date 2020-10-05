An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered that a 37-year-old man, Hameed Ayinla, who allegedly defiled his nine-year-old step daughter be remanded in a custodial centre.

The police charged Ayinla with defilement.

Chief Magistrate F.M. Kayode-Alamu, who did not take the plea of Ayinla, ordered that he be remanded in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre.

The magistrate ordered the police to file the matter at the Ikeja Sexual and Domestic Violence Court.

Kayode-Alamu adjourned the matter until December 10 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Olu Olubiyi, told the court that Ayinla committed the offence on September 13 at 6, Kunle Ojo Street, Ori-Okuta, Owutu Ikorodu.

He alleged that Ayinla defiled the nine-year-old girl, who is his step daughter.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, which prescribes life imprisonment for convicts.