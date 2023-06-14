Court remands man for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old neighbour’s child

A Family Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State has ordered that a 24-year-old man, Opeyemi Adebayo, be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly defiling the 12-year-old daughter of his neighbour.

Magistrate P. O. Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of the suspect, sent him to Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town.

Adetuyibi, who said the court does not have jurisdiction over the crime, adjourned the matter until September 21, 2023 for mention.

The Police charged Adebayo with one count of defilement.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Oluwakemi Arowosaye, told the court that Adebayo on May 12, 2023 at about noon allegedly defiled the victim in their residence at Temidire area, Ayetoro Muslim, Ibadan.

Arowosaye said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 34 of the Child Right’s Law of Oyo State 2000.