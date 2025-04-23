Court remands man for allegedly defiling eight-year-old girl

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos, on Wednesday remanded a 23-year-old man, Mautin Odun in prison custody, for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl.

Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya, ordered that Odu should be remanded in the Awarjigoh Correctional Centre, Badagry, after he pleaded not guilty to defilement and unlawful touching .

He ordered that the case file should be duplicated and sent to the office of the Director for Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until June 3, for ruling on the bail application and for DPP legal advice.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 23, at 3.00 pm, at Sikiru House, Tozunkanmeh, Ajara, Badagry, Lagos.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 261 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

