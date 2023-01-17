Court remands man for allegedly defiling eight-year-old girl

An Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday, remanded a 51-year-old man, Sulaimon Gbadamosi, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl.

Gbadamosi, who resides at No 51 Amoke Soderu street, Aruna area in Ikorodu, Lagos is being tried for felony to wit defilement.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Olawunmi Osibanjo, said the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 15, 2022 at the premises where he works.

Osibanjo told the court that the case was reported at the police station and the defendant was arrested.

She said that the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The presiding Magistrate, T A Shotobi rejected the suspect’s plea and ordered his remand in a correctional center until Feb.9 pending the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP) legal advice.