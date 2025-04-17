Court remands man for allegedly defiling eight-year-old boy

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 32-year-old man, Jibrin Haruna, in a correctional facility for allegedly defiling an 8-year-old boy.

The defendant, who lives at Unguwar Sarki Kaduna, was dragged by the police before the court, charged with “unnatural” offence.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and send a copy to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He further ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre pending receipt of the State Director of Public Prosecutions’s advice.

Emmanuel adjourned the matter until May 20, 2025 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 3 at his residence.

He said that Aliyu Abdullahi reported the case at Ungwar Sarki Police Station on April 4.

Leo alleged that the defendant deceived and lured the complainant’s eight-year-old nephew into his living room and had anal sex with him several times.

He added that the defendant was caught and handed over to the police when a neighbour heard the boy’s cry in the defendant’s room.

The prosecutor added that the boy was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 284 of the Kaduna State Penal Code.

