Court remands man for allegedly defiling daughter

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Friday remanded a 45-year-old man, Samson Adedokun, for allegedly defiling his 16-year-old daughter.

The Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, who did not take Adedokun’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Prison.

Kubeinje directed the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until May 8, 2023 for DPP’s advice.

Adedokun, who resides in Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos State, is facing a charge of defilement.

The Prosecutor, Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 13 at 7pm in his house.

Ajayi, a Superintendent of Police, said that the defendant forcefully had sexual intercourse with his daughter.

She said the case was reported to the police and the defendant was arrested.

Ajayi said that the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.