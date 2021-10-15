Court remands man for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Friday ordered that a 33-year-old man, Kabiru Garba, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl.

The police charged Garba, who resides in Rijiyar Lemo Quarters, Kano, with defilement.

Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, who did not take Garba’s plea, ordered the police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until November 2, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Miss Asma’u Ado, told the court that Garba committed the offence on September 29 at Rijiyar Lemo Quarters, Kano.

She alleged that at about 11 a.m, Garba lured the nine-year-old girl into his room situated in Rijiyar Lemo Quarters and defiled her.

Ado said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code.