A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State on Thursday ordered that a 28-year-old man, Babatunde Ayomide, who allegedly defiled a 14-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The Chief Magistrate, Olufumike Anoma, did not take the plea of Ayomide pending legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecution.

Anoma adjourned the case until August 11 for mention.

The police charged Ayomide, whose address was not provided, with defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that Ayomide committed the offence on July 7 at Ire-Ekiti of Oye Ekiti Local Government Area.

Akinwale told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 31(2) of the Child’s Right Law, 2012.