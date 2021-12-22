Court remands man for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girl

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Wednesday, ordered that a 33-year-old man, Bashir Audu, who allegedly defiled a 14-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Audu, who resides in Jabara Village, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano, is charged with defilement.

Chief Magistrate Auwal Yusuf-Suleiman who gave the order, adjourned the matter until Jan. 25, 2022 for further mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Maryam Jibrin, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in July 2021, in Dandalama Village Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area Kano.

She alleged that the defendant lured the 14-year-old girl onto a farmland on the Dandalama Village and forcefully raped.

As a result of this, he said, the victim became pregnant.

The defendant, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code.