Court remands man for allegedly causing woman’s death

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 55-year-old man, Moyosore Johnson, in a correctional centre for allegedly causing the death of a woman.

Johnson, whose address was not provided, was arraigned on four counts bordering on conspiracy and accelerating cause of death.

Magistrate Kausarat Ayofe did not take the plea of the defendant for lack of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for advice.

Ayofe adjourned the case until March 27, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Segun Adegboye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 5, 2024, at about 10.00 am, at Apata Igbala Hospital Iseyin, Oyo State.

Adegboye alleged that the defendant unlawfully accelerated the cause of the death of one Badirat Adebayo, 26, by carrying out surgery on her.

He alleged that the defendant removed Adebayo’s womb, which led to her death.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 516 and 319 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

