A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osogbo, Osun State on Tuesday remanded a 32-year-old man, Adeyemi Adekunle, for allegedly assaulting and injuring his 18-month-old son with cigarette light.

The Magistrate, Mary Awodele, ordered that Adekunle should remain in Ilesa Custodial Centre pending the hearing of the case.

Awodele, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 14.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count of assault.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 25, at 1:30pm at Okinni area of Osogbo.

Abiodun said the defendant used his cigarette to burn his old son all over his body for unjust reasons.

He said the offence contravened Sections 355 and 33 (1) and (2) of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.