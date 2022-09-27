Court remands man for allegedly abducting, enticing ex-wife

A Shari’a Court in Kano on Tuesday ordered that a 38-year-old man, Musa Sa’idu, be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly abducting and enticing his former wife, Fatima Ahmad.

Sa’idu, who resides in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, is charged with enticing a married woman and abduction.

The judge, Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, who gave the order, adjourned the matter until September 29 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Aliyu Abideen, informed the court that Alhaji Amadu Yahuza of Kunchi Local Government Area of Kano State reported the matter at the Gama Police Division, Kano on September 13.

Abideen alleged that sometime in August, the defendant called Ahmad, who is now married to the complainant, on phone to come and meet him at Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

“The defendant sent transport fare to his former wife and lured her to an unknown place in Bauchi State,” he said.

The prosecutor said that during investigation, Ahmad’s phone was found in possession of the defendant.

The defendant, however denied committing the offence.

Abideen said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 270 and 312 of Kano State Shari’a Law.