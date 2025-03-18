Court remands man for alleged sodomy of underaged children

An Oyo State Family Court, Iyaganku, on Tuesday remanded a 29-year-old man, Hamzat Abdullahi at Agodi Correctional facility, Ibadan, for allegedly having sexual intercourse with three male minors.

The Presiding Magistrate, Serifat Adesina, did not take the plea of the suspect due to lack of jurisdiction.

Adesina said that the remand was pending the issuance of advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

She adjourned the matter until May 8, for mention.

Earlier the Prosecuting Counsel, Cpl Oluwaseun Johnson, told the court that the accused allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old male minor, between December 2024 and January 2025.

Johnson said the defendant allegedly had intercourse with him against the order of nature (in his anus) without his consent.

Also Read:

She said the defendant also allegedly had sexual intercourse with two other boys, aged 11 and 15 in their anus, between 2021 and 2024 without their consent.

According to Johnson, the offence contravened Section 34 of the Oyo state Child Rights Law, 2006.

Post Views: 8