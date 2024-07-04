Court remands man for alleged sexual activity with fellow man

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Thursday remanded a 47-year-old man, Olatubosun Fayakinnu, in a correctional centre for allegedly engaging in sexual assault with a fellow man.

Fayakinnu, whose address was not provided, was charged with sexual assault by penetration and engaging a man in sexual activities by force.

The Chief Magistrate, A.B. Olagbegi-Adelabu, who did not take the suspect’s plea, adjourned the case until August 8, for legal advice from the office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier, the Prosecuting Counsel, ASP Aminu Isaac, told the court that the suspect committed the offences on June 24 at about 11:30 am, at No. 20, Island Avenue, Iloti Olunla, Agbede in the Agric area of Ikorodu.

Isaac said that Fayakinnu hired a 25-year-old man to come and work for him at his residence, then lured and engaged him in sexual penetration as gay inside his room.

Also Read:

The prosecutor said that the hired man went blind after having the sexual activities with the defendant

”The defendant hired the complainant for home service as a mechanic to repair his car, then forcefully had sexual penetration on him, after a while the man could not see again,” he said.

According to him, the offences contravene the provisions of Section 261 and 265 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendant is liable to between three years and a life imprisonment if found guilty of the offences.

Post Views: 0