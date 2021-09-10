Court remands man for alleged phone theft in church

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Friday ordered the remand of one 23-year-old Paul Anthony who allegedly stole twomobile phones in a church.

The defendant had pleaded guilty to stealing the phones, both valued at N110,000, at the premises of the Celestial Church of Christ, Oluwatife Parish, Ibereko, Badagry.

According to the prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, the defendant committed the theft on Aug. 30, at 12a.m.

He said that the defendant stole a Tecno Spark 2 and an Infinix phone, both belonging to one Mr Sunkanmi Dosu.

The prosecutor said that the accused was caught after the theft and handed over to the police.

He noted that theft contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadaunsi Adefioye, adjourned the case until Sept.10, for review of the facts and sentencing.