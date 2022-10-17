Court remands man for alleged N30m theft

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Monday remanded one Victor Ofozie at Ikoyi Correctional Centre for allegedly stealing N30 million from a woman over yet to stated deal by the EFCC.

Justice Mojisola Dada adjourned the case until Nov.8 pending hearing of Ofozie’s bail application.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ofozie is being charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following his not guilty plea, the EFCC Counsel, Gbolahan Latona, prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable the prosecution prove its case against the defendant.

He alleged that the defendant dishonestly collected the money from one Mrs Titilayo Oyewole and converted it into his personal use.

Latona urged the court to remand the defendant at a correctional centre pending the hearing of his bail application.

The prosecutor said that the defendant allegedly committed the offence between Feb. 23 and March 5 in Lagos.

He said the offence contravened Section 285(9)(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The defence counsel, Lekan Egberongbe, who held the brief for Chris Jonathan, informed the court of an application for the bail of the defendant, which was turned down by the court.