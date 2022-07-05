Court remands man for alleged N20m forex fraud

An Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos, on Tuesday ordered that a man, Solomon Idonije, charged with alleged N20 million foreign exchange fraud be remanded in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC charged Idonije with obtaining money under false pretences.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, who gave the order, adjourned the case until July 13 for hearing in the bail application.

The EFCC alleged that Idonije on Dec. 21, 2020 in Lagos obtained the sum of N4.8million from Iyen Omowuiugbe for Forex Trade through Solomon Ace Forex Investments.

The anti graft agency also alleged that Idonije on Dec. 23, 2020 in Lagos, obtained N4.1million from Omowuiugbe.

Ebuka Okongwu, who held the brief of the Prosecution Counsel, Gabriel Akaogu, prayed the court for a trial date for the prosecution present its witnesses and evidence to prove the case against the defendant.

The defence counsel, Jonathan Okagbero, however informed the court of an application for the bail for the defendant.

EFCC said the offence contravened the provisions sections 1(1) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.