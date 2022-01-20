Court remands man for alleged murder of three siblings

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday ordered the remand of a 30-year-old man, Abubakar Usman, who allegedly killed three siblings.

Usman is facing a count charge of murder.

The court did not take his plea as Magistrate Abimbola Amole-Ajimoti said that she needed advice from the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Magistrate remanded Usman at the Abolongo Correctional Centre, Oyo and adjourned the case until March 15 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sergeant Philips Amusan, told the court that the defendant killed the siblings – two minors and an adult – on January 13, 2022 at 5pm at Oke-Orogun area of Saki, Oyo State.

Amusan said that Usman caused the death of 13-year-old Abdullahi Abdulkadri by cutting all over his body with a cutlass.

He added that Usman, on the same date, time and place, killed 11-year-old Ismail Abdulkadri with a cutlass.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant also used machete to kill 30-year-old Bello Abdulkadri on the same date, time and place.

He noted that murder contravened Section 316 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000 and punishable under Section 319 of the law.