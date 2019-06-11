An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Tuesday ordered that a man, Idris Mohammed, who allegedly killed a man and burnt his corpse to be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate, O. O. Olatunji, who did not take the plea of Mohammed, ordered that he be remanded in Ikoyi Prison, pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter until July 10.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 2, at Ojora Street, off Governor’s Road, Ikotun, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant used a 2×4 piece of wooden plank to hit the deceased, Monday (surname unknown) on his head, killing him and burning the corpse to conceal his act.

Adebayo said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 165 and 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN reports that the punishment under Section 223 is death.