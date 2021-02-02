An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday, ordered that a 30-year-old man, Salisu Budokun, be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged murder and arson.

The police charged Budokun, who lives in Oke-Ola area of Iganna, Oyo with conspiracy, murder, attempted murder and arson.

Magistrate Serifat Adesina, who did not take the plea of Budokun, ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Adesina adjourned the matter until March 29, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sgt. Olalekan Adegbite told the court that Budokun and others at large, shot and killed Usman Tairu, 55, Saidu Umoru, 50, and Abdullahi Amidu, 45.

Adegbite also alleged that Budokun attempted to kill Juma Ibrahim and Bello Usman.

He also alleged that Budokun set fire on the house of Saidu Umoru valued N2 million.

The prosecution said Budokun committed the offence on Jan. 8, at about 7.30 a.m. at Okebi village, via Tapa, Ayete, Oyo State.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 316, and punishable under sections 319, 320 , 234 and 443 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.