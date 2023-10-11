Court remands man for alleged gang-rape, killing sister

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan , on Tuesday, ordered that a 22- year-old man, Bidemi Olayode in Agodi Correctional facility, over gang-rape and murder of his sister.

Olayode, who lives in Alapa Community, near Ayegun area of Ibadan, is charged with conspiracy and murder.

The Chief Magistrate, M. Mudashiru, did not take Olayode’s plea.

He directed the police to return the case file to Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Mudashiru adjourned the matter until December 21, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Femi Oluwadare told the court that Olayode allegedly conspired with others at large to commit the offence.

Oluwadare said Olayode on July 23, at about 1pm, allegedly conspired with four others and caused the death of his 18-year-old sister

He said Olayode strangled the victim after being gang-raped by four men.

According to him, the offence contravenes the provisions of section 316 (3) and punishable under Section 319 (1) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.