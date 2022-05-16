Court remands man for alleged defilement of minor   

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Monday, ordered that a 43-year-old man, Kingsley Henshaw, charged with the alleged abduction and defilement of a 12-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Henshaw with illegal confinement and defilement.

The Magistrate, M.I. Dan-Oni, ordered that he should be remanded in Ikoyi Prisons.

Dan-Oni directed the prosecution to duplicate the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until June 15 for the DPP advice

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan told the court that Henshaw committed the offence sometime in October 2021 at No. 33 Ayodele St., Itire Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said that Henshaw dragged the 12-year-old into his friend’s apartment and defiled her.

The offence, Ekhueorohan said, contravened the provisions of sections 137, 144 and 170 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 137 prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.