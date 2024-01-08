Court remands man for alleged defilement of 10-year-old girl

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, ordered the remand of one Musa Usman in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter.

Usman, who lives at No. 32, Ishola Yusuf Street, Iloro, Agege, Lagos State, is facing a charge of defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until February 6 pending the DPP’s advice.

Also Read:

Earlier, the Prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, had told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence sometime in December 2023 at his residence.

Ajayi alleged that the defendant defiled the little girl (name withheld) by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

If convicted, the defendant is liable to life imprisonment as provided for in the criminal code.