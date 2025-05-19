Court remands man for alleged defilement, involuntary manslaughter of minor

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Monday remanded a man, Azeez Tajudeen, for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl and causing her death.

Justice Rahman Oshodi remanded Tajudeen at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the commencement of trial and hearing of his bail application.

Oshodi adjourned the case until September 30 for commencement of trial.

Earlier, the Lagos State Government, led by the state counsel, Dare Dada, arraigned Tajudeen on a two-count amended charge bordering on defilement and involuntary manslaughter.

Dada said that the defendant committed the alleged offences on October 9, 2023, at 4.00pm at Ayobo area of Lagos.

The prosecutor submitted that the defendant allegedly defiled the minor to the point of her losing consciousness.

“He abandoned her in the bush where she eventually died,” he said.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offences contravene Sections 137 and 224 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Dada had asked the court for a trial date and prayed that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre, pending the determination of the case.

