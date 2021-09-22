Court remands man for alleged attempted robbery

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a 23-year-old man, Gabriel Ohiane, at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly attempting to rob pedestrians.

The police charged Ohiane, whose address was not given, with attempted robbery and conspiracy.

Magistrate J. A. Adegun gave the order following a motion by the prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate, who did not take the plea of the suspect, directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send it to the DPP for advice.

He adjourned the case till October 21.

Earlier, Emuerhi told the court that the defendant and one Habeeb, who is now late, committed the offence on July 10 at FESTAC Town, Lagos State.

He said that the defendant attacked some pedestrians with intent to rob them of their valuables, but was apprehended by passers-by.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 299 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.